 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol Myers To Build First Cell Therapy Factory In Europe

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Share:
Bristol Myers To Build First Cell Therapy Factory In Europe
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) continues to scale its CAR-T operations with the latest move to open its first cell manufacturing site in Europe and fifth worldwide.
  • BMY is set to build a new cell therapy site in Leiden, the Netherlands. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The site design planning and development are underway, with construction expected to kick off later this year.
  • The company's swift cell therapy scale-up follows the FDA green lights for its closely-watched CAR-T therapies Breyanzi and Abecma.
  • Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel), approved in March, is a BCMA-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
  • Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel) was approved in February. It is a CD19-directed CAR-T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.
  • None of these treatments are approved in Europe.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are down 0.09% at $66.26 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Q1 Beat From Johnson & Johnson, KalVista Study Placed On Hold, European Label Expansion For GW Pharma's Epidiolex
7 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Shelves 2 COVID-19 Studies, Bristol-Myers Squibb Gets European Regulatory Nod, InspireMD's Reverse Split
Why This Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Analyst Is Turning Bullish On The Pharma Company's Pipeline
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 13, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Immutep Extends Run, FDA Nod For Gilead, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb Release Late-Stage Cancer Immunotherapy Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cell therapyBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com