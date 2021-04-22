Bristol Myers To Build First Cell Therapy Factory In Europe
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) continues to scale its CAR-T operations with the latest move to open its first cell manufacturing site in Europe and fifth worldwide.
- BMY is set to build a new cell therapy site in Leiden, the Netherlands. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The site design planning and development are underway, with construction expected to kick off later this year.
- The company's swift cell therapy scale-up follows the FDA green lights for its closely-watched CAR-T therapies Breyanzi and Abecma.
- Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel), approved in March, is a BCMA-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
- Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel) was approved in February. It is a CD19-directed CAR-T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.
- None of these treatments are approved in Europe.
- Price Action: BMY shares are down 0.09% at $66.26 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
