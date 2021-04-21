Brii Biosciences, Vir Biotech, VBI Vaccines Start Combination Therapy Hepatitis B Study
- Privately-held Brii Biosciences, Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR), and VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) have dosed the first patient in a Phase 2 trial evaluating BRII-835 (VIR-2218) in combination with BRII-179 (VBI-2601) for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
- The open-label study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of BRII-835 (VIR-2218) compared to the combination of BRII-835 (VIR-2218) and BRII-179 (VBI-2601) with and without interferon-alpha as a co-adjuvant.
- Brii Bio has led the design and implementation of this functional cure proof-of-concept study and is the sponsor of the Phase 2 study.
- BRII-835 (VIR-2218) is an investigational subcutaneously administered HBV-targeting siRNA that has the potential to stimulate an effective immune response and have direct antiviral activity against HBV.
- VBI-2601 (BRII-179) is a recombinant, protein-based HBV immunotherapeutic candidate that builds upon the 3-antigen conformation of VBI's prophylactic 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate and is designed to target enhanced B-cell and T-cell immunity.
- Price Action: VBIV shares 1.9% at $2.66, while VIR shares are down 1.9% at $47.5 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.
