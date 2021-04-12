BriaCell Stock Is Trading Higher After Encouraging Bria-IMT Data At AACR Annual Meeting
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) has announced the presentation of results from clinical studies evaluating its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021.
- The findings indicate disease control in advanced breast cancer patients, including stable disease (SD), partial responses (PR), or complete responses (CR).
- The Bria-IMT regimen with or without checkpoint inhibitors can induce an effective immune response and disease control in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients.
- Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity (DTH) to Bria-IMT analysis identified a group with significantly higher rates of disease control and progression-free survival (8 months) in both monotherapy and combination therapy studies suggesting a robust immune response is predictive of clinical benefit in these patients.
- The highest levels of disease control and progression-free survival were observed in patients who matched Bria-IMT at 2 or more HLA alleles in the monotherapy study but not in the combination therapy with Bria-OTS, off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer.
- Patients with Grade I/II tumors (median of 8 prior therapy regimens) were more likely to respond with the disease control (67%) and longer progression-free survival.
- The response was evident in the patients in the combination therapy study suggesting synergistic effects of checkpoint inhibitors combined with the Bria-IMT regimen.
- BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of Bria-IMT in a Combination Study with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
- Price Action: BCTX shares are up 2.1% at $5.32 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs cancer Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General