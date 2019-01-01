DiaSorin, headquartered in Italy, is a global provider of in vitro diagnostics--testing done on samples taken from the human body, such as blood and issue. DiaSorin produces and markets testing reagent kits for immunodiagnostics (62% of sales) and molecular diagnostics (29%) and has a total installed base of about 9,000 diagnostic systems. Instruments and other revenue contribute the remaining 9% of total sales, DiaSorin has a strong presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the region accounts for the largest portion of company revenue (44%), followed by North America (41%), Asia-Pacific (11%), and Latin America (4%).