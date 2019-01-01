QQQ
DiaSorin, headquartered in Italy, is a global provider of in vitro diagnostics--testing done on samples taken from the human body, such as blood and issue. DiaSorin produces and markets testing reagent kits for immunodiagnostics (62% of sales) and molecular diagnostics (29%) and has a total installed base of about 9,000 diagnostic systems. Instruments and other revenue contribute the remaining 9% of total sales, DiaSorin has a strong presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the region accounts for the largest portion of company revenue (44%), followed by North America (41%), Asia-Pacific (11%), and Latin America (4%).

Diasorin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diasorin (DSRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diasorin (OTCPK: DSRLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diasorin's (DSRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diasorin.

Q

What is the target price for Diasorin (DSRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diasorin

Q

Current Stock Price for Diasorin (DSRLF)?

A

The stock price for Diasorin (OTCPK: DSRLF) is $143.47 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:43:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Diasorin (DSRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diasorin.

Q

When is Diasorin (OTCPK:DSRLF) reporting earnings?

A

Diasorin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diasorin (DSRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diasorin.

Q

What sector and industry does Diasorin (DSRLF) operate in?

A

Diasorin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.