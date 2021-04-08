 Skip to main content

Biogen, Bio-Thera Ink Licensing Agreement For Development Of Actemra-Based Biosimilar For Rheumatoid Arthritis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 11:12am   Comments
  • Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd have entered into a commercialization and license agreement to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BAT1806, a proposed biosimilar referencing Genentech's Actemra (tocilizumab).
  • The anti-interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor monoclonal antibody is currently in a Phase 3 study. 
  • Actemra's primary indication is for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis in adults and juvenile idiopathic polyarthritis, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, giant cell arteritis, and cytokine release syndrome.
  • Biogen will gain exclusive regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial rights to BAT1806 in all countries, excluding China (including Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan).
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will make an upfront payment of $30 million to Bio-Thera Solutions, contingent upon Bio-Thera Solutions' Phase 3 for BAT1806 achieving satisfactory results.
  • Bio-Thera Solutions is also eligible to receive potential milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties. 
  • The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Price Action: BIIB shares are down 0.05% at $267.88 in the market trading session on the last check Thursday.

