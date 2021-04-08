Merck's Keytruda Shows Better Disease-Free Survival As Adjuvant Therapy In Kidney Cancer
- Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has announced interim data from Phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial evaluating Keytruda as a potential adjuvant treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following nephrectomy (surgical removal of a kidney) or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.
- Based on an interim analysis conducted by an independent Data Monitoring Committee, Keytruda monotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in DFS compared with placebo.
- The trial will continue to evaluate overall survival (OS), a key secondary endpoint. The safety profile of KEYTRUDA in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies.
- Merck will present the results at an upcoming medical meeting and submit them to regulatory authorities.
- Keytruda is currently approved in the U.S., Europe, and Japan combined with axitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced RCC.
- Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.37% at $76.4 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Kidney Cancer Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General