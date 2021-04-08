 Skip to main content

Merck's Keytruda Shows Better Disease-Free Survival As Adjuvant Therapy In Kidney Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 8:26am   Comments
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has announced interim data from Phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial evaluating Keytruda as a potential adjuvant treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following nephrectomy (surgical removal of a kidney) or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.
  • Based on an interim analysis conducted by an independent Data Monitoring Committee, Keytruda monotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in DFS compared with placebo.
  • The trial will continue to evaluate overall survival (OS), a key secondary endpoint. The safety profile of KEYTRUDA in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies.
  • Merck will present the results at an upcoming medical meeting and submit them to regulatory authorities.
  • Keytruda is currently approved in the U.S., Europe, and Japan combined with axitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced RCC.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.37% at $76.4 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

