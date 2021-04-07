 Skip to main content

AbbVie Files US, Europe Applications For Skyrizi In Psoriatic Arthritis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 10:42am   Comments
AbbVie Files US, Europe Applications For Skyrizi In Psoriatic Arthritis
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has submitted marketing applications to the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval for Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa, 150 mg) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis.
  • In the Phase 3 KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 studies, Skyrizi demonstrated significant improvements in disease activity, skin clearance, and physical function at week 24 versus placebo.
  • Skyrizi is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares were down 0.28% at $105.09 during market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Arthritis Briefs European Medicines Agency (EMA)Biotech News Health Care FDA General

