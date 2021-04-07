Pfizer's Xeljanz Under Health Canada's Scrutiny For Safety Risks
- Canada’s health regulator was launching a probe into Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) arthritis drug, Xeljanz and Xeljanz XR (tofacitinib), after a trial by the company identified an increased risk of serious heart-related issues and cancer in the participants.
- The trial investigated the long-term safety of Xeljanz at two doses in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, who are at least 50 years old and have at least one cardiovascular risk factor.
- Xeljanz reported $2.44 billion in worldwide sales and is approved in Canada for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis.
- Health Canada said it had conducted a safety review of the drug in 2019 after a trial identified an increased risk of blood clots in the lungs and death.
- Xeljanz’s current Canadian label includes warnings and precautions for cancer and information on heart attacks.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.03% at $36.04 in the premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Arthritis Briefs Health CanadaBiotech News Health Care FDA General