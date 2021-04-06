 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'EMA Italy Official Opines Without Evidence That AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Linked To Blood Clots In Brain: Report'

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 1:56pm   Comments
Share:
'EMA Italy Official Opines Without Evidence That AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Linked To Blood Clots In Brain: Report'

There is a link between AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clots in the brain, but the possible causes are still unknown, Marco Cavaleri for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in an interview, reports Reuters.

What Happened: “In my opinion, we can now say it, it is clear that there is an association (of the brain blood clots) with the vaccine. However, we still do not know what causes this reaction,” Marco Cavaleri, chair of the vaccine evaluation team at the EMA, told Italian daily Il Messagero.

Cavaleri provided no evidence to support his comment.

The news comes ahead of an updated safety review from EMA with findings expected on Wednesday or Thursday and after the agency’s March 18 decision to continue the shot rollout despite the small number of patients reporting severe, unexpected blood clots.

Several European countries had stopped using the vaccine ahead of that decision to wait for the EMA’s initial findings.

Meanwhile, in the U.K., officials are considering restricting the usage of the vaccine in people under 30. Last week, Germany suspended using AZN shot for people under 60 due to reports of blood clots.

Why It Matters: The EMA has repeatedly said the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the risks. The World Health Organization has also backed the vaccine.

AstraZeneca said earlier its studies had found no higher risk of clots because of its vaccine.

Last month, interim data from U.S. trials in over 32,000 people showed its COVID-19 shot is 79% effective and safe.

The EMA also said that if a connection between the clots and Astra’s vaccine is established, the agency will change its recommendations, Executive Director Emer Cooke said.

Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.05% at $49.51 in the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN)

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Export To Australia Not Stopped By Europe: Reuters
Is Silicon Valley Replacing Big Pharma In Neuroscience?
Emergent BioSolutions' Plasma-Based Therapy Candidate Flunks COVID-19 Study; HHS Increases Task Order By $23M
EU Turns To India To Fill AstraZeneca Vaccine Supply Gap: Reuters
15M Doses Of JNJ COVID-19 Vaccine Batch Ruined After Ingredient Issues At Emergent Biosolutions' US Plant: NYT
EMA May Issue Updated Recommendation If AstraZeneca Jab-Clot Link Is Established: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine ReutersBiotech Government News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com