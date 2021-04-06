 Skip to main content

Karyopharm Stock Is Trading Higher After China's NMPA Signs Off Early-Stage ATG-019 Study In Cancer Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 6:19am   Comments

  • The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Antengene Corporation Limited's Investigational New Drug Application for a Phase 1 trial of ATG-019 in China.
  • The trial will evaluate the safety and tolerability of ATG-019 (monotherapy or combined with niacin ER) in patients with advanced solid tumors or non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
  • ATG-019 is a dual PAK4/NAMPT inhibitor developed by Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI).
  • Antengene reached an exclusive agreement with Karyopharm and obtained the exclusive development and commercialization rights of ATG-019 in Greater China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and ASEAN countries.
  • Antengene is conducting a Phase 1 trial of ATG-019 in Taiwan in patients with advanced NHL and solid tumors and is planning to conduct clinical trials exploring its combination potential with other agents.
  • Price Action: KPTI shares are up 4.95% at $11.66 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

