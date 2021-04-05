 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Molecular Templates Stock Falls After It Stops MT-3724 Development In Hematological Malignancies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 11:48am   Comments
Share:
Molecular Templates Stock Falls After It Stops MT-3724 Development In Hematological Malignancies
  • Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) has decided to discontinue the development of MT-3724, its only first-generation engineered toxin bodies (ETB), and focus its resources on the development of next-generation ETBs.
  • In November last year, FDA instituted a partial clinical hold on Phase 2 MT-3724 monotherapy study following a treatment-related fatality in one subject who experienced Grade 5 capillary leak syndrome.
  • The FDA placed MT-3724 on a full clinical hold in late March and requested additional information and the development of a new MT-3724-specific quantitative assay, which would require significant time and investment.
  • Following discussion with its co-development partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK), MTEM will assume full rights to TAK-169, including taking control of clinical development from Takeda.
  • TAK-169 is an ETB consisting of a single-chain variable fragment (scFv) with an affinity for CD38.
  • MTEM will focus on the development of next-generation ETBs MT-5111, TAK-169, and MT-6402 and advancing next-gen preclinical ETB candidates.
  • TAK-169 is in an ongoing Phase 1 study with dose escalation planned through six dose cohorts. There have been no life-threatening toxicities and no signs of capillary leak syndrome. The maximum tolerated dose has not been reached, patient screening continues, and dose escalation is ongoing.
  • Price Action: MTEM shares drop 25.3% at $9.29 in the market trading session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TAK + MTEM)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; ISM Services PMI Surges To Record High
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Regeneron, Supernus FDA Decisions, Cancer Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
Royalty Pharma Buys Royalty Interest In Cabozantinib Products From GSK
Takeda, BridGene To Pursue Undruggable Neurodegenerative Targets
Apple, Netflix, Peloton, Square, Roku, DraftKings - What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Monday
Alphabet, Baidu, NXP Semiconductors, Pinterest, Pure Storage — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Hematological MalignanciesBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com