ElectroCore's Stock Is Trading Higher After Its Nerve Stimulator Wins Canadian Approval For Migraine
- Health Canada has approved ElectroCore Inc's (NASDAQ: ECOR) gammaCore Sapphire family of products to prevent and treat migraine and cluster headache.
- GammaCore Sapphire will be distributed in Canada by RSK Medical Inc, under an exclusive distribution agreement announced in January this year. The initial term of the agreement is three years.
- In February this year, the FDA approved an expanded label of gammaCore nVNS to include the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescents between 12 and 17.
- Earlier in March, Australia's regulatory authority approved the device for primary headache disorders.
- GammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator is a non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache.
- It utilizes mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin.
- Price Action: ECOR shares are up 7.9% at $2.19 on the last check Monday.
