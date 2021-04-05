 Skip to main content

ElectroCore's Stock Is Trading Higher After Its Nerve Stimulator Wins Canadian Approval For Migraine

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 9:34am   Comments
  • Health Canada has approved ElectroCore Inc's (NASDAQ: ECOR) gammaCore Sapphire family of products to prevent and treat migraine and cluster headache.
  • GammaCore Sapphire will be distributed in Canada by RSK Medical Inc, under an exclusive distribution agreement announced in January this year. The initial term of the agreement is three years.
  • In February this year, the FDA approved an expanded label of gammaCore nVNS to include the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescents between 12 and 17. 
  • Earlier in March, Australia's regulatory authority approved the device for primary headache disorders.
  • GammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator is a non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache.
  • It utilizes mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. 
  • Price Action: ECOR shares are up 7.9% at $2.19 on the last check Monday.

