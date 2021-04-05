Invitae Accelerates Personalized Oncology Testing With Genosity Acquisition
- Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) has agreed to acquire Genosity Inc, a genomics company offering software and laboratory solutions to enable the development and deployment of complex sequencing-based tests.
- Deal consideration of approximately $200 million includes roughly $120 million in cash and roughly $80 million in Invitae common stock.
- Invitae is currently developing its Personalized Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform as an in vitro diagnostic.
- The acquisition would bring Genosity's specialized capabilities onto the Invitae platform to accelerate its personalized oncology offerings.
- PCM analyzes a patient's genetic profile of their specific cancer and uses it to monitor their blood to detect cancer recurrence early when it is most curable.
- Invitae's PCM test, if approved for use, will be augmented by Genosity technology and capabilities to distribute PCM globally.
- In connection with the transaction, Invitae will grant restricted stock units of up to $15 million to certain continuing employees of Genosity.
- Additionally, SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS: SFTBY) plans to lead an investment of nearly $1.15 billion into Invitae in the form of convertible debt.
- The notes have an initial conversion price of $43.18 per share.
- Price Action: NVTA shares are up 9.5% at $42.9 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.