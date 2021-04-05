 Skip to main content

Invitae Accelerates Personalized Oncology Testing With Genosity Acquisition

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 9:29am   Comments
  • Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTAhas agreed to acquire Genosity Inc, a genomics company offering software and laboratory solutions to enable the development and deployment of complex sequencing-based tests.
  • Deal consideration of approximately $200 million includes roughly $120 million in cash and roughly $80 million in Invitae common stock.
  • Invitae is currently developing its Personalized Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform as an in vitro diagnostic.
  • The acquisition would bring Genosity's specialized capabilities onto the Invitae platform to accelerate its personalized oncology offerings.
  • PCM analyzes a patient's genetic profile of their specific cancer and uses it to monitor their blood to detect cancer recurrence early when it is most curable.
  • Invitae's PCM test, if approved for use, will be augmented by Genosity technology and capabilities to distribute PCM globally.
  • In connection with the transaction, Invitae will grant restricted stock units of up to $15 million to certain continuing employees of Genosity.
  • Additionally, SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS: SFTBY) plans to lead an investment of nearly $1.15 billion into Invitae in the form of convertible debt.
  • The notes have an initial conversion price of $43.18 per share.
  • Price Action: NVTA shares are up 9.5% at $42.9 on the last check Monday.

