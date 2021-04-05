 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bio-Path Stock Is Trading Higher As Prexigebersen Triplet Combo Shows Favorable Safety Profile In Acute Myeloid Leukemia Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Share:
Bio-Path Stock Is Trading Higher As Prexigebersen Triplet Combo Shows Favorable Safety Profile In Acute Myeloid Leukemia Study
  • Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) has completed the safety run-in of Stage 2 of the Phase 2 study evaluating prexigebersen to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in combination with frontline therapies, decitabine and venetoclax.
  • The safety run-in comprised six evaluable patients.
  • In the preliminary safety data review, five patients responded to treatment, including four achieving complete response (CR) and one complete response with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi).
  • CR rates to combination treatment with decitabine and venetoclax for relapsed/refractory AML patients is 42-52% and 0-39% for relapsed/refractory secondary AML patients.
  • Response rates to frontline treatment decitabine and venetoclax for newly diagnosed AML patients are 62-71%.
  • Interim data showed the treatment was well-tolerated, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed.
  • Three patients remained on treatment for more than one cycle.
  • The Phase 2 clinical trial continues with 21 patients currently enrolled across all three cohorts. 
  • Price Action: BPTH shares are up 19.5% at $8.4 in the premarket trading on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BPTH)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: MediciNova Bags BARDA Contract, Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Bluebird Bio Refutes Blood Cancer Link
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 7-13): Conference Presentations And More Earnings
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: myeloid leukemiaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com