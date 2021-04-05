 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AbbVie's Upadacitinib US Application Review In Atopic Dermatitis Postponed

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Share:
AbbVie's Upadacitinib US Application Review In Atopic Dermatitis Postponed
  • The FDA has extended the review period for AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) supplemental marketing application seeking upadacitinib approval to treat adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
  • The action date has been extended three months to early Q3 2021.
  • As previously disclosed, AbbVie received an information request from the FDA for an updated assessment of the benefit-risk profile for upadacitinib in atopic dermatitis.
  • AbbVie responded to the request.
  • Earlier in March, the FDA extended the review period for upadacitinib application for active psoriatic arthritis.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are trading 0.09% higher at $108.55 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

FDA Accepts AbbVie's Atogepant US Review Application For Migraine
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Roku, AbbVie And More
Positive Phase 3 Efficacy Data Bolsters Tonix Pharmaceuticals' Expectations For Phase 3 Confirmatory Trial In Fibromyalgia
The Market Rallied This Afternoon. Here's Why.
Why AbbVie's Stock is Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: atopic dermatitisBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com