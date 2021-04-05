AbbVie's Upadacitinib US Application Review In Atopic Dermatitis Postponed
- The FDA has extended the review period for AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) supplemental marketing application seeking upadacitinib approval to treat adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
- The action date has been extended three months to early Q3 2021.
- As previously disclosed, AbbVie received an information request from the FDA for an updated assessment of the benefit-risk profile for upadacitinib in atopic dermatitis.
- AbbVie responded to the request.
- Earlier in March, the FDA extended the review period for upadacitinib application for active psoriatic arthritis.
- Price Action: ABBV shares are trading 0.09% higher at $108.55 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
