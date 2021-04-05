 Skip to main content

FDA Authorizes Two Vial Presentations For Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 7:18am   Comments
  • The FDA approved new vials from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) that can contain up to 15 doses each, compared with the designed to hold ten doses.
  • Additionally, regulators said providers could safely extract up to 11 doses from the original 10-dose vials.
  • The U.S. Emergency Use Authorization label allows for vaccine vials to remain at room temperature conditions for a longer period (total of 24 hours from the previous 12 hours).
  • The dosing updates should help bolster the U.S. supplies and speed vaccinations as the U.S. nears 100 million inoculations against COVID-19. President Joe Biden has vowed to provide enough shots to vaccinate all U.S. adults by late May.
  • Moderna said it plans to begin shipping the new 15-dose vials in the coming weeks.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are trading 2.3% higher at $134 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

