 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BridgeBio Locks $2B Infigratinib Global Partnership For Oncology Indications

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Share:
  • At the start of March, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) won approval for its first drug, fosdenopterin, for sporadic cases of molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A.
  • In the middle of March, it announced positive proof-of-concept data for encaleret for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1).
  • Today, the company is wrapping up the busy month with global collaboration and licensing agreement with Helsinn Group to develop and commercialize infigratinib.
  • The agreement covers oncology and all other indications except for skeletal dysplasias (including achondroplasia).
  • Infigratinib is an orally administered ATP-competitive tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit FGFR.
  • Under the terms of the Agreement, BridgeBio will retain all rights to infigratinib in skeletal dysplasia, including achondroplasia.
  • Subject to FDA approval, BridgeBio Pharma's affiliate QED Therapeutics and Helsinn will co-commercialize infigratinib in oncology indications in the U.S. on a 50:50 basis.
  • Under the Agreement, BridgeBio will be eligible to receive more than $2 billion in upfront, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on adjusted net sales from Helsinn Group.
  • Helsinn will have exclusive commercialization rights and lead commercialization for infigratinib in non-skeletal dysplasia indications outside of the U.S., excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau, covered under LianBio collaboration.
  • Price Action: BBIO shares are up 2.54% at $60.62 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBIO)

Week Ahead In Biotech (March 14-20): Update On Fibrogen-AstraZeneca's Anemia Drug, Earnings and Presentations
BridgeBio Pharma Gets First FDA-Approval For Rare Genetic Metabolic Disorder
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: More Biotech IPOs, Bumble, Fiserv And More
BridgeBio Pharma's BBP-418 Muscular Dystrophy Study Moves Forward With Patient Dosing
Why BridgeBio Pharma's Stock is Up During Today's Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: oncologyBiotech M&A News Health Care Contracts FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com