 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Takeda, BridGene To Pursue Undruggable Neurodegenerative Targets

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 1:56pm   Comments
Share:
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAKhas teamed up with BridGene Biosciences to discover small molecules against hard-to-drug therapeutic targets.
  • The deal will utilize BridGene’s IMTAC Chemoproteomics platform to identify targets and small molecule drug candidates for Takeda to take into clinical development.
  • The five-program agreement is potentially worth more than $500 million. Takeda will pay BridGene a one-time upfront payment of undisclosed size to access BridGene’s IMTAC platform.
  • The programs will give BridGene a chance to validate its technology. By combining chemoproteomics and small covalent molecules, BridGene will identify the targets responsible for the onset and progression of disease and show which targets a drug candidate interacts with-in-live cells.
  • “Access to BridGene’s novel chemoproteomics platform can help us to rapidly identify novel targets and novel drug candidates with the potential to target underlying mechanisms of debilitating neurological disorders,” said Ceri Davies, Head, Neuroscience Drug Discovery Unit at Takeda.
  • Price Action: TAK shares are down 2.3% at $18.36 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TKPHF + TAK)

Apple, Netflix, Peloton, Square, Roku, DraftKings - What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Monday
Alphabet, Baidu, NXP Semiconductors, Pinterest, Pure Storage — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Friday
Alibaba, Amazon, Palantir, Google, Takeda, Unity — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Thursday
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Anima Attracts Takeda In Multibillion-Dollar mRNA Translation Modulators Deal For Neurological Diseases
IDT Biologika To Make J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine Using Takeda's Manufacturing Capacity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: neurodegenerative diseaseBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com