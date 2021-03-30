 Skip to main content

FDA Accepts AbbVie's Atogepant US Review Application For Migraine

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 9:30am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted for review AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) marketing application seeking approval for Atogepant for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults who meet the criteria for episodic migraine.
  • The regulatory decision is expected in late Q3 2021.
  • Atogepant is an investigational orally administered calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist.
  • The NDA is supported by data from a clinical program evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of orally administered Atogepant in nearly 2,500 patients who experience 4-14 migraine days per month, including Phase 3 ADVANCE study, Phase 2b/3 study, and the Phase 3 long-term safety study.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.16% at $106.9 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: MigrainesBiotech News Health Care FDA General

