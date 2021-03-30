 Skip to main content

CureVac Taps Celonic For COVID-19 Vaccine Production

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 9:27am   Comments
  • CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAChas partnered with Celonic Group, a Contract Development, and Manufacturing Organization, to produce CureVac's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.
  • The commercial supply agreement includes manufacturing of the mRNA drug substance and LNP formulation of the bulk drug product at Celonic's manufacturing facility in Heidelberg, Germany.
  • In total, Celonic will be prepared to manufacture more than 100 million doses of CVnCoV. More than 50 million doses are expected to be produced before the end of 2021.
  • Under the terms of the initial agreement, technology and knowledge transfer are already underway.
  • CureVac reaffirms an expected output capacity of its broad European manufacturing network of up to 300 million doses in 2021.
  • CureVac has entered into several strategic partnerships for the further development, production, and commercialization of CVnCoV.
  • In January, it signed a collaboration agreement with Bayer regarding CureVac's current CVnCoV currently in Phase 2b/3.
  • In February, CureVac and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSKagreed to develop next-generation mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 jointly.
  • Price Action: CVAC shares are down 0.5% at $86.2 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine Biotech News Health Care Contracts General

