Lineage's Lead Candidate Used To Treat Patient With Retinal Disease Under Compassionate Use

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 10:15am   Comments
  • Under a named patient compassionate use approval by the Israeli Ministry of Health, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc's (NYSE: LCTX) OpRegen has been used to treat a patient suffering from adult-onset vitelliform macular dystrophy (AVMD) at Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem.
  • The patient was presented with sudden and severe visual acuity decreases in one eye. BCVA in the worse vision eye was measured at 20/200, compared to 20/40 in the patient's contralateral eye.
  • The delivery of OpRegen retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells via pars plana vitrectomy was successful, with no complications arising during the procedure, and the patient remains in follow-up.
  • AVMD is a retinal disease characterized by round, yellowish deposits found beneath the central retina or macula responsible for sharp central vision. It causes progressive vision loss and usually begins after age 40.
  • OpRegen is an investigational cell therapy consisting of allogeneic RPE cells administered to the subretinal space.
  • It is currently being investigated in a 24-patient Phase 1/2a trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA).
  • Price Action: LCTX shares are trading 6.2% lower at $2.22 on the last check Monday.

