 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Celldex's CDX-0159 Shows 80% Response Rate In Early-Stage Skin Allergy Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Share:

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CLDXhas reported interim data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial, evaluating CDX-0159 in patients with antihistamine refractory cold contact urticaria (ColdU) and symptomatic dermographism (SD), the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU).

  • CIndU are forms of urticaria (red, itchy welts that result from a skin reaction) with an attributable cause or trigger associated with them, typically resulting in wheals (hives) angioedema.
  • Eight out of ten patients treated and assessed for at least 15 days after treatment experienced a complete response (CR) to provocation testing post-treatment. One patient experienced a partial response (PR).
  • Enrollment is near completion in the ColdU and SD cohorts, and now the study will be expanded to include ten patients with cholinergic urticaria.
  • CDX-0159 was generally well tolerated. A single severe infusion reaction was observed (brief loss of consciousness, followed by shaking and sweating).
  • The patient was treated with antihistamines and steroids; no epinephrine was administered, who recovered rapidly.
  • No evidence of mast cell activation was observed shortly after the infusion and further at a later time point.
  • Through day 15, three patients had transient, mild decreases in hemoglobin, and no patients had meaningful declines in white blood cells.
  • CDX-0159 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor with high specificity and potently inhibits its activity.
  • The KIT receptor tyrosine kinase is expressed in various cells, including mast cells, which mediate inflammatory responses such as hypersensitivity and allergic reactions.
  • Celldex will host a conference call/webcast today at 7:45 a.m. ET.
  • Price Action: CLDX shares are trading 1.47% lower at $23.4 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLDX)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 28-April 3): Acadia's Dementia Drug Update, Clinical Readouts, Few Earnings In Holiday-Shortened Week
The Daily Biotech Pulse: KemPharm ADHD Drug Gets The Nod, MediciNova Shelves Vaccine Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aridis To Study Antibody Cocktail For Coronavirus Variants, Revance & Protalix Data Readouts
Celldex Therapeutics To Test CDX-0159 In Chronic Itchy Skin Disorder
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Supply Deal, Orphan Drug Designation For Travere, COVID-19 Boost For Quidel, Opko
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lily-Rigel Licensing Deal, vTv Starts Early Stage Psoriasis Study, Immunic Data Readout
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Phase 1 Trial symptomatic dermographismBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com