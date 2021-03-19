 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ImmunityBio's COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Manufactured In South Africa: Bloomberg

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 7:39am   Comments
Share:

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) says it will make its first COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa by The Biovac Institute, a partly state-owned company, once regulators approve it, reports Bloomberg.

  • Production of ImmunityBio’s vaccine in South Africa will bolster its role as the only country in Africa to produce the shots. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. will start making Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) single-shot doses in the second quarter of this year at a facility in Gqeberha.
  • ImmunityBio’s vaccine is in Phase 1 trials and uses a cold germ, known as adenovirus 5, to act against the coronavirus.
  • Its so-called hAd5 T-cell kills infected cells, and in addition to the spike proteins found on the coronavirus, the shot targets the nucleocapsid protein, which is less prone to mutations.
  • Earlier this week, the company met the safety requirements for the first 12 participants in its Phase 1b COVID-19 vaccine trials in sublingual and oral formulations.
  • The independent Safety Review Committee recommended the study continue with no modifications to the trial design. Enrollment will complete in the second quarter.
  • Price Action: IBRX shares closed 4.4% lower at $34.36 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBRX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg COVID-19 Vaccine South AfricaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com