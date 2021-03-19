 Skip to main content

Incyte's Ruxolitinib Fails To Beat Placebo In Improving Mortality In Critically-Ill COVID-19 Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Incyte Corporation NASDAQ: INCY) announced results from the Phase 3 DEVENT study evaluating two doses of ruxolitinib (5mg and 15mg) plus standard of care (SoC) versus SoC in patients on mechanical ventilation with COVID-19 associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

  • While improvement in mortality for each dose compared to placebo was trending positive, the study failed to meet its primary endpoint.
  • Mortality due to any cause through day 29 between the two treatment arms versus placebo was (55.2% vs. 74.3%) in the 5mg arm and 51.8% vs. 69.6% in the 15mg arm.
  • In the U.S. study population (N=191), clinically and statistically significant improvement in mortality was observed in each of the 5mg (46.7% vs. 69.1%) and 15mg treatment arms (47.1% vs. 66.7%) versus placebo, respectively.
  • Additionally, a post-hoc analysis of the overall study population pooling both the 5mg and 15mg ruxolitinib arms together versus placebo showed a statistically significant improvement in mortality (53.6% vs. 70.7%)
  • 55% of study patients received remdesivir, and 90% of study patients received corticosteroids before or during the study.
  • The most common adverse events on the ruxolitinib arms, compared to placebo, were anemia (20.7% vs. 22.2%), increased alanine aminotransferase (14.6% vs. 13.3%), increased aspartate transaminase (14.0% vs. 8.9%), and hypertension (11.6% vs. 11.1%), respectively.
  • The company plans to make ruxolitinib available to eligible patients in the U.S. via an Expanded Access Program pending agreement with the FDA.
  • Price Action: INCY shares closed 2.4% lower at $78.25 on Thursday.

Posted-In: COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care FDA General

