Dyadic's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Comes One Step Closer To Enter Human Trials

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 9:12am   Comments
Dyadic International Inc's (NASDAQ: DYAI) initial C1 produced SARS-CoV-2-S-RBD vaccine candidate, DYAI-100, moves towards the first human Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of the vaccine.

  • The company has entered into a master services agreement with CR2O, a contract research organization, to manage the preclinical and clinical development of DYAI-100.
  • The toxicology study expected to begin in Q2, and the first-in-human Phase 1 trial will start in the second half of this year.
  • Preclinical results indicate safety, efficacy, and protection in animal studies conducted by the Israel Institute for Biological Research, including the recently reported successful challenge studies using human ACE2 transgenic mice vaccinated with DYAI-100.
  • Price Action: DYAI shares are trading 5.6% higher at $5.05 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

