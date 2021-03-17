 Skip to main content

Amarin's Vascepa Associated With Stroke Reduction

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) has announced new prespecified and post hoc analyses from the REDUCE-IT study, evaluating Vascepa (icosapent ethyl). Data were presented at International Stroke Conference 2021.

  • The REDUCE-IT STROKE analyses examined stroke rates across the enrolled patient population (n=8179).
  • The study showed 28% and 32% significant reductions in first and total strokes, demonstrated with Vascepa compared to placebo.
  • Reductions in first and total ischemic strokes each by 36%, without increasing hemorrhagic stroke, in statin-treated patients with elevated cardiovascular risk.
  • Consistent reductions in overall stroke and ischemic stroke were observed across multiple subgroups.
  • Price Action: AMRN shares are trading 3.4% higher at $6.70 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

