 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GT Biopharma's GTB-3550 Cuts Bone Marrow Blasts In High-Risk Patients With Hematological Malignancies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 9:39am   Comments
Share:

GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: GTBP) has reported updated interim data from Phase 1/2 clinical trial, evaluating the Company's lead candidate, GTB-3550, in high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

  • To date, nine patients have been enrolled in the trial. Patients were treated with doses of GTB-3550 below the anticipated therapeutic dose and maximum tolerated dose to address possible safety concerns.
  • All patients treated at the lower doses exhibited no signs of toxicity and did not experience any Grade of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS).
  • CRS is a collection of symptoms that can develop as a side effect of certain immunotherapy types, especially involving T-cells.
  • Five patients were treated with increasing doses of GTB-3550. Three of the five patients experienced a reduction in bone marrow blasts.
  • Patient 7 at 50mcg/kg/day dose bone marrow blast levels decreased from 12% before therapy to 4.6% after GTB-3550 therapy.
  • Patient 9 at 100mcg/kg/day dose level decreased from 22% before therapy to 8%.
  • Correlative studies have shown reproducible endogenous ("native") NK cell activity in all patients. The data indicates GTB-3550 TriKE can potentially rescue the patient's exhausted/inhibited endogenous NK cells resulting in their activation, proliferation, and persistence.
  • GTB-3550 is the Company's first TriKE product candidate. It is a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate composed of the variable regions of the heavy and light chains of anti-CD16 and anti-CD33 antibodies and a modified form of IL-15.
  • Price Action: GTBP shares were trading higher by 0.61% at $6.31on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GTBP)

30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com