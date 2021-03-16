 Skip to main content

Immutep's Lead Candidate To Be Tested In Combination With Keytruda In Second Head & Neck Cancer Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 9:15am   Comments
Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMPannounces a second clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK).

  • Under the agreement, Immutep will conduct a new Phase 2B clinical trial in 1st line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients.
  • The trial, called TACTI-003, will have approximately 160 HNSCC patients. It will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Immutep's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), compared to pembrolizumab alone.
  • The first patient will be enrolled in mid-2021.
  • The combination of efti and Keytruda is also being evaluated in Immutep's ongoing Phase 2 TACTI-002 study. 
  • Price Action: IMMP shares were trading 5.84% higher at $2.9 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: neck cancer Phase 2B Trial

