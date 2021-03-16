Immutep's Lead Candidate To Be Tested In Combination With Keytruda In Second Head & Neck Cancer Study
Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMP) announces a second clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK).
- Under the agreement, Immutep will conduct a new Phase 2B clinical trial in 1st line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients.
- The trial, called TACTI-003, will have approximately 160 HNSCC patients. It will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Immutep's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), compared to pembrolizumab alone.
- The first patient will be enrolled in mid-2021.
- The combination of efti and Keytruda is also being evaluated in Immutep's ongoing Phase 2 TACTI-002 study.
- Price Action: IMMP shares were trading 5.84% higher at $2.9 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: neck cancer Phase 2B TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General