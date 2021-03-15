FDA Gives Accelerated Review Tag To BioXcel's BXCL501 In Dementia-Related Agitation
The FDA has designated Breakthrough Therapy status to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: BTAI) BXCL501, to treat agitation associated with dementia.
- The designation intends to expedite the development and review of certain product candidates.
- After a routine review of TRANQUILITY study data, a lower 30 mcg dose showed numerical improvements compared to the placebo.
- Earlier this year, the company announced positive topline data from the Phase 1b/2 TRANQUILITY study.
- Price Action: BTAI shares gained 8.53% at $51 in premarket on the last check Monday.
