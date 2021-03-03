BioXcel's BXCL501 Lower Dose Shows Statistical Significance On Agitation Scales
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) plans to finalize study design, dosing, and endpoints for its BXCL501 Phase 3 program in dementia-related agitation. The end of the Phase 2 meeting with the FDA is scheduled in Q2 2021.
- BXCL501 is an orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine (Dex).
- In January, the company announced data from the TRANQUILITY Phase 1b/2 study in dementia-related agitation.
- 60 mcg dose of BXCL501 met the primary and all secondary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant, clinically meaningful, rapid, and durable reductions in agitation with no severe or serious adverse events.
- A lower 30 mcg dose showed numerical improvements compared to the placebo.
- Following a routine review of TRANQUILITY study data, the company discovered that two patients were miscategorized within the 30 mcg cohort.
- After moving the two patients into their appropriate placebo and 30 mcg groups, the data from the 30 mcg cohort were re-analyzed, resulting in the 30 mcg dose crossing over to statistical significance at the two-hour time point on agitation score.
- Additionally, BioXcel has initiated a 46-patient study to evaluate a 40 mcg dose cohort of BXCL501.
- Price Action: BTAI shares are down 4.5% at $50.34 on the last check Wednesday.
