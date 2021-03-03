BioXcel's BXCL501 Lower Dose Shows Statistical Significance On Agitation Scales

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) plans to finalize study design, dosing, and endpoints for its BXCL501 Phase 3 program in dementia-related agitation. The end of the Phase 2 meeting with the FDA is scheduled in Q2 2021.

BXCL501 is an orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine (Dex).

In January, the company announced data from the TRANQUILITY Phase 1b/2 study in dementia-related agitation.

60 mcg dose of BXCL501 met the primary and all secondary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant, clinically meaningful, rapid, and durable reductions in agitation with no severe or serious adverse events.

A lower 30 mcg dose showed numerical improvements compared to the placebo.

Following a routine review of TRANQUILITY study data, the company discovered that two patients were miscategorized within the 30 mcg cohort.

After moving the two patients into their appropriate placebo and 30 mcg groups, the data from the 30 mcg cohort were re-analyzed, resulting in the 30 mcg dose crossing over to statistical significance at the two-hour time point on agitation score.

Additionally, BioXcel has initiated a 46-patient study to evaluate a 40 mcg dose cohort of BXCL501.

Price Action: BTAI shares are down 4.5% at $50.34 on the last check Wednesday.