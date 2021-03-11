 Skip to main content

Denmark Stops Use Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Over Blood Clot Fears: CNBC

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 7:46am   Comments
Denmark’s national health agency temporarily suspends inoculations with the AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 shot after blood clots formed in several people who had the jab, one of whom has reportedly died, reports CNBC.

  • Søren Brostrøm, director of the National Board of Health in Denmark, insisted that the 14-day suspension was a precaution while investigations took place.
  • The health agency said that it had not conclusively established a link between the clots and the vaccine. Though it has asked the regional authorities to stop inoculation using AstraZeneca shot for the time being.
  • The European Medicines Agency has launched an investigation into the AstraZeneca vaccine.
  • The health agency did not specify how many reports of blood clots there had been, but Austria has stopped using one batch of AstraZeneca doses. At the same time, it investigates a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.
  • According to a study conducted at the University of Oxford, the AZN COVID-19 vaccine was effective against the Brazilian variant of the virus.
  • Almost a month back, South Africa stopped inoculation with AZN shot after a small study suggested that AZN’s jab has limited protection against the mild disease caused by the variant.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are trading 1.67% lower at $48.98 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine Denmark

