Eli Lilly Reports More Positive Data From Combination Antibody Drug In COVID-19 Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 9:28am   Comments
Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLYhas announced new data from BLAZE-1 Phase 3 study, evaluating the combination of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg and etesevimab (LY-CoV016) 1400 mg in COVID-19 patients.

  • The combination antibody significantly reduced COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths (events) in high-risk patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
  • These results provide additional efficacy and safety data that support the use of the dose recently granted both FDA Emergency Use Authorization and a positive scientific opinion by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.
  • There were four events in the bamlanivimab plus etesevimab group and 15 events in the placebo arm, representing an 87% risk reduction.
  • It also demonstrated statistically significant improvements on key secondary endpoints.
  • In February, the U.S. government announced a $210 million purchase agreement to buy 100,000 doses of COVID-19 antibody therapy.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are trading 0.76% higher at $207.1 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

