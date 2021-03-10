Eli Lilly Reports More Positive Data From Combination Antibody Drug In COVID-19 Trial
Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) has announced new data from BLAZE-1 Phase 3 study, evaluating the combination of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg and etesevimab (LY-CoV016) 1400 mg in COVID-19 patients.
- The combination antibody significantly reduced COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths (events) in high-risk patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
- These results provide additional efficacy and safety data that support the use of the dose recently granted both FDA Emergency Use Authorization and a positive scientific opinion by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.
- There were four events in the bamlanivimab plus etesevimab group and 15 events in the placebo arm, representing an 87% risk reduction.
- It also demonstrated statistically significant improvements on key secondary endpoints.
- In February, the U.S. government announced a $210 million purchase agreement to buy 100,000 doses of COVID-19 antibody therapy.
- Price Action: LLY shares are trading 0.76% higher at $207.1 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.
