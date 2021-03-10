 Skip to main content

CEPI, VBI Vaccines Collaborate To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates Against Variants

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 9:26am   Comments
The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIVentered into a partnership for the development of VBI's enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the South African B.1.351 variant, also known as 501Y.V2.

  • CEPI is an international coalition set up to prepare for future infectious disease threats.
  • It will provide up to $33 million to support the advancement of VBI-2905, a monovalent eVLP candidate, through Phase 1 development. Phase 1 trial will start in mid-year 2021.
  • As part of the agreement, this funding will also support the preclinical expansion of additional multivalent vaccine candidates. 
  • VBI Vaccines is advancing a suite of coronavirus vaccine candidates under the VBI-2900 program, developed in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada.
  • An adaptive Phase 1/2 study of VBI-2902 is already ongoing at nine clinical sites in Canada.
  • Price Action: VBIV shares are up 10.2% at $3.47 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

