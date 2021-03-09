VBI Vaccines Moves Forward With Prophylactic COVID-19 Vaccine Study
VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) initiates enrollment in Phase 1/2 study of VBI-2902, its monovalent enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP), COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- The adaptive 60-subject study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of VBI-2902, adjuvanted with aluminum phosphate.
- The Phase 1 portion of the study will evaluate a one- and two-dose regimen of a 5µg dose of VBI-2902. Depending on the enrollment rate, initial data from Phase 1 part is expected by the end of Q2 2021.
- The Phase 2 portion of the study is expected to be a dose-escalation extension study, assessing one- and two-dose regimens that will enroll an expanded adult population across three age cohorts, including 18-54, 55-65, and over 65.
- The company plans to start a Phase 1/2 study of the pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate, VBI-2901, later in 2021.
- Price Action: VBIV shares are up 3.07% at $3.19 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General