 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

VBI Vaccines Moves Forward With Prophylactic COVID-19 Vaccine Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 9:35am   Comments
Share:

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIVinitiates enrollment in Phase 1/2 study of VBI-2902, its monovalent enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP), COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

  • The adaptive 60-subject study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of VBI-2902, adjuvanted with aluminum phosphate.
  • The Phase 1 portion of the study will evaluate a one- and two-dose regimen of a 5µg dose of VBI-2902. Depending on the enrollment rate, initial data from Phase 1 part is expected by the end of Q2 2021.
  • The Phase 2 portion of the study is expected to be a dose-escalation extension study, assessing one- and two-dose regimens that will enroll an expanded adult population across three age cohorts, including 18-54, 55-65, and over 65.
  • The company plans to start a Phase 1/2 study of the pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate, VBI-2901, later in 2021.
  • Price Action: VBIV shares are up 3.07% at $3.19 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VBIV)

102 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 Short Squeeze Candidates Under $10
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why Novartis, BioVie, Esperion And VBI Are Moving Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com