Oragenics' COVID-19 Related Deal Pushes The Stock Higher
Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) stock is soaring higher after announcing a deal related to its Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate against COVID-19.
- Oragenics has reached an agreement with Biodextris that will allow it to use Biodextris' BDX100, BDX300, and BDX301 proteosome-based adjuvants in the Terra CoV-2 vaccine.
- Adjuvants are added to vaccines to enhance their immunogenicity. BDX100, BDX300, and BDX301 are proteosome-based adjuvants comprised of proteins and lipopolysaccharides with the benefits of intranasal vaccine administration.
- Oragenics plans to start with animal testing of the vaccine in combination with the adjuvants.
- The deal between Oragenics and Biodextris also allows for a potential expansion in the future. That includes use in a commercial vaccine if Terra CoV-2 gets approval from the FDA.
- Price Action: OGEN shares increased 38.5% at $1.17 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Covid-19Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts FDA General