 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biolojic Inks Research And Licensing Pact With Eli Lilly For Diabetes Antibody Therapies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 9:11am   Comments
Share:
  • Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) and Biolojic Design Ltd have entered into a research collaboration and license agreement to discover and develop antibody-based therapy for diabetes.
  • The agreement will leverage Biolojic's AI-based multibody platform. Specific targets to be studied in the collaboration were not disclosed.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will pay research fees associated with the collaboration, and additionally, Biolojic will receive up to $121 million in milestone payments.
  • Lilly will invest in a promissory note that may be convertible into Biolojic equity at a future date.
  • Biolojic is also eligible to receive tiered royalties in the low- to mid-single digits on product sales arising out of the agreement.
  • There will be no change to Lilly's 2021 non-GAAP EPS guidance as a result of this transaction.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are up 1.29% at $209.71 in the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regulatory Setback For Acadia, Lilly Forges Diabetes Antibody Treatment Collaboration, Aytu's Positive COVID-19 Data
EMA's Medicinal Committee Backs Eli Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody Therapy
Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Tops Novo's Semaglutide In Late-Stage Diabetes Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Pfizer, Kiniksa Rises On Commercialization Pact With Regeneron, Bio-Techne To Buy Diagnostic Company
Eli Lilly/Incyte's Baricitinib Shows Benefit In Patchy Hair Loss Disorder
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: DiabetesBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com