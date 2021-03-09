Aytu BioScience Stock Is Trading Higher After Healight Therapy Shows Improved Outcome In COVID-19 Patients
Aytu BioScience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) rises sharply in the premarket after first-in-human data with endotracheal UVA light catheter therapy show positive outcome in SARS-CoV-2 patients.
- Known as Healight, light catheter therapy is an investigational medical device being studied as a prospective treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.
- Data indicate that the therapy reduces SARS-CoV-2 viral load and improves clinical outcomes in mechanically ventilated patients.
- Five critically ill, mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients underwent UVA light therapy for five consecutive days.
- The endotracheal treatment resulted in a significant logarithmic reduction of the SARS-CoV-2 viral load.
- Average log changes from baseline to day five and day six were -2.41 and -3.2, respectively.
- WHO clinical severity scores improved by an average of 1.6 and 3.6 points on day 15 and day 30, respectively.
- Excluding subject two with an undetectable viral load, WHO clinical severity scores improved by 4.75 points on day 30.
- The treatment did not result in any serious adverse device effects and was well tolerated.
- Price Action: AYTU shares are trading 12.1% higher at $8.65 in the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.