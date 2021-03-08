 Skip to main content

Merck/Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 Antiviral Shows Promise

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 6:54am   Comments
Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and its collaborating partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP reported preliminary results from Phase 2a study evaluating molnupiravir, an experimental antiviral drug against COVID-19.

  • The antiviral has shown positive effects with a significant reduction in the infectious virus in COVID-19 patients after five days of treatment.
  • If results from further ongoing testing show the drug can treat COVID-19 patients exhibiting symptoms, it could be the first oral antiviral to fight the infection, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The full study results remain blinded and will be shared later as they become available.
  • Merck is also working on one more COVID-19 treatment called MK-711.
  • The first results of the trials show a reduction of more than 50% in the risk of death or respiratory failure in hospitalized patients.
  • Last month, it announced that the FDA asked for additional data beyond the study conducted by OncoImmune.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are trading 0.92% higher at $73.80 in premarket on the last check Monday.

