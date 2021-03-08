Merck/Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 Antiviral Shows Promise
Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and its collaborating partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP reported preliminary results from Phase 2a study evaluating molnupiravir, an experimental antiviral drug against COVID-19.
- The antiviral has shown positive effects with a significant reduction in the infectious virus in COVID-19 patients after five days of treatment.
- If results from further ongoing testing show the drug can treat COVID-19 patients exhibiting symptoms, it could be the first oral antiviral to fight the infection, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The full study results remain blinded and will be shared later as they become available.
- Merck is also working on one more COVID-19 treatment called MK-711.
- The first results of the trials show a reduction of more than 50% in the risk of death or respiratory failure in hospitalized patients.
- Last month, it announced that the FDA asked for additional data beyond the study conducted by OncoImmune.
- Price Action: MRK shares are trading 0.92% higher at $73.80 in premarket on the last check Monday.
