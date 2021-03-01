 Skip to main content

Veru's VERU-111 Moves Into Pivotal COVID-19 Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERUwill start testing VERU-111 in the registrational Phase 3 study in hospitalized patients who have COVID-19 virus infection and are at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

  • Mitchell Steiner, chairman, president, and CEO, said, "we have the resources to conduct a Phase 3 trial without impacting our cancer drugs' clinical development."
  • Recently, the company raised gross proceeds of approximately $100 million via secondary equity offering.
  • The company will seek funding from The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority of the US Department of Health and Human Services.
  • The 400-subject Phase 3 study will evaluate daily oral doses of VERU-111 versus placebo with the primary efficacy endpoint of the proportion of patients alive at Day 29.
  • The trial will start next month and results expected by the end of this year.
  • Price Action: VERU shares are trading 2.75% higher at $14.20 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Covid-19Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

