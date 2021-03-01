Merck's Cough Drug Gefapixant Application Accepted For US Review
The FDA has accepted Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) marketing application seeking approval for gefapixant, for review.
- The selective P2X3 receptor antagonist is being developed to treat refractory chronic cough or unexplained chronic cough in adults.
- The application will be discussed at an upcoming advisory committee meeting.
- The agency's target action date is set of December 21.
- The NDA is based on mixed results from the COUGH-1 and COUGH-2 trials.
- In COUGH-1, the 45-mg dose of gefapixant resulted in an 18.5% estimated relative risk reduction in 24-hour coughs per hour at week 12, its primary endpoint. In COUGH-2, the same dose drove a 14.6% relative risk reduction at week 24. The 15-mg dose failed in both trials.
- Price Action: MRK shares were up 0.94% at $73.30 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.
