Merck's Cough Drug Gefapixant Application Accepted For US Review

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 8:12am   Comments
The FDA has accepted Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) marketing application seeking approval for gefapixant, for review.

  • The selective P2X3 receptor antagonist is being developed to treat refractory chronic cough or unexplained chronic cough in adults.
  • The application will be discussed at an upcoming advisory committee meeting.
  • The agency's target action date is set of December 21.
  • The NDA is based on mixed results from the COUGH-1 and COUGH-2 trials.
  • In COUGH-1, the 45-mg dose of gefapixant resulted in an 18.5% estimated relative risk reduction in 24-hour coughs per hour at week 12, its primary endpoint. In COUGH-2, the same dose drove a 14.6% relative risk reduction at week 24. The 15-mg dose failed in both trials.
  • Price Action: MRK shares were up 0.94% at $73.30 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

