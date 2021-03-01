Regeneron's Single-Dose REGN1908-1909 Shows Rapid, Durable Benefit In Cat-Allergic Asthma Patients
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) has announced detailed results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating an antibody cocktail, REGN1908-1909, in cat-allergic patients with mild asthma.
- Regeneron presented the results at the virtual 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting.
- The trial results showed that a single dose of REGN1908-1909 prevented early asthma reactions rapidly and durably, as early as one week after treatment and up to three months, thus meeting the primary endpoint.
- REGN1908-1909 prevented 68% of the lung function decline observed upon cat allergen exposure, compared to 23% with placebo, seen one week following treatment. A similar benefit was observed throughout the 3-month.
- Patients on REGN1908-1909 could tolerate a three-fold higher allergen quantity from baseline without experiencing an early asthma reaction compared to placebo.
- Adverse events occurred in 76% of patients who received REGN1908-1909 and 78% of patients who received placebo.
- REGN1908-1909 is a novel cocktail of two fully-human monoclonal IgG antibodies designed to bind and block the Fel d 1 allergen. It was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune technology.
- On Friday, the company's COVID-19 antibody cocktail (casirivimab with imdevimab) received CHMP backing, recommending European Union approval.
- Price Action: REGN shares closed 0.6% lower at $450.57 on Friday.
