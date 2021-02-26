 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Glaukos' iLink Therapy Meets Primary Endpoint In Late-Stage Vision Disorder Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 8:48am   Comments
Share:
  • Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) has announced topline data from the U.S. Phase 3 trial evaluating its corneal cross-linking iLink therapy to treat keratoconus.
  • Keratoconus is characterized by cone-shaped cornea causing blurred vision and sensitivity to light and glare.
  • The study met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in maximum corneal curvature (Kmax), versus placebo arm, at six months from baseline.
  • Kmax is an objective measurement of the steepest corneal curvature based on corneal topography, where an increasing Kmax denotes corneal steepening and keratoconus disease progression.
  • The study also demonstrated the ability of Epi-on to halt or reduce the keratoconus disease progression in the treated arm versus observed disease progression in the placebo-control arm.
  • 98% of patients randomized to the placebo-control arm elected to cross-over to Epi-on treatment after the 6-month primary efficacy evaluation period.
  • The treatment was generally well-tolerated on the safety front, with 97% of enrolled treatment patients completing the 12-month trial. No patients discontinued early due to an adverse event. 
  • Marketing application submission is expected in 2022, with FDA approval anticipated in 2023.
  • Price Action: GKOS shares closed 4.6% lower at $92.1 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GKOS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For Tricida
Glaukos: Q4 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Goes Shopping, Decision Day For Sarepta, Pfizer, Moderna Unveil Vaccine Strategies For Coronavirus Variants
Earnings Outlook For Glaukos
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Keratoconus Phase 3 Vision DisorderBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com