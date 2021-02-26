Glaukos' iLink Therapy Meets Primary Endpoint In Late-Stage Vision Disorder Study
- Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) has announced topline data from the U.S. Phase 3 trial evaluating its corneal cross-linking iLink therapy to treat keratoconus.
- Keratoconus is characterized by cone-shaped cornea causing blurred vision and sensitivity to light and glare.
- The study met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in maximum corneal curvature (Kmax), versus placebo arm, at six months from baseline.
- Kmax is an objective measurement of the steepest corneal curvature based on corneal topography, where an increasing Kmax denotes corneal steepening and keratoconus disease progression.
- The study also demonstrated the ability of Epi-on to halt or reduce the keratoconus disease progression in the treated arm versus observed disease progression in the placebo-control arm.
- 98% of patients randomized to the placebo-control arm elected to cross-over to Epi-on treatment after the 6-month primary efficacy evaluation period.
- The treatment was generally well-tolerated on the safety front, with 97% of enrolled treatment patients completing the 12-month trial. No patients discontinued early due to an adverse event.
- Marketing application submission is expected in 2022, with FDA approval anticipated in 2023.
- Price Action: GKOS shares closed 4.6% lower at $92.1 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Keratoconus Phase 3 Vision DisorderBiotech News Health Care FDA General