Takeda Divests Four Diabetes Products In Japan To Teijin Pharma

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 6:26am   Comments
Share:
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAKwill sell its four non-core type-2 diabetes products (Nesina, Liovel, Inisync, and Zafatek) in Japan to Teijin Pharma Limited, ¥133 billion (roughly $1.25 billion).
  • The portfolio generated total sales of approximately ¥30.8 billion (roughly $290 million) in FY2019.
  • Takeda will continue to manufacture and supply these products.
  • Takeda will use the proceeds to pay down debt and accelerate deleveraging towards its target of 2x net debt/adjusted EBITDA within FY2021 – FY2023.
  • Takeda said that the divestiture provides momentum toward optimizing its portfolio for growth primarily focused on gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.
  • Takeda has announced 12 deals since January 2019, for a total aggregate value of up to approximately $12.9 billion.
  • Price Action: TAK at $16.75 closed 2.7% lower on Thursday. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

