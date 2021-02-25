Exelixis' Cabozantinib Gets Breakthrough Therapy Status In Differentiated Thyroid Cancer
- The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Exelixis Inc's (NASDAQ: EXEL) CABOMETYX cabozantinib as a potential treatment for patients with differentiated thyroid cancer progressed following prior therapy and are radioactive iodine-refractory.
- The company plans to submit a supplemental marketing application for the indication this year.
- The planned interim analysis of the Phase 3 COSMIC-311 trial demonstrated a significant reduction in the risk of disease progression or death of 78% with cabozantinib versus placebo, thyroid cancer.
- Price Action: EXEL shares are down 1.85% at $22.24 on the last check Thursday.
