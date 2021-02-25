Xencor, UCLA Ink Collaboration Pact For XmAb Therapeutic Candidates
- Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) and UCLA Technology Development Group have agreed to develop novel therapeutic antibodies utilizing Xencor's modular suite of XmAb technology platforms.
- Xencor's XmAb platforms are precisely engineered antibody Fc domains, which enable the creation of stable new protein structures. Xencor and its pharmaceutical partners are now advancing 20 clinical-stage XmAb-engineered drug candidates to treat various life-threatening and debilitating diseases.
- UCLA will work to propose potential antibody drug candidates. The collaborators will use a framework with predefined terms to enter sponsored research agreements and potential license agreements for selected candidates.
- Price Action: XNCR closed 0.3% higher at $48.5 on Wednesday.
