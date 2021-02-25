Market Overview

Xencor, UCLA Ink Collaboration Pact For XmAb Therapeutic Candidates

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 7:15am   Comments
  • Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) and UCLA Technology Development Group have agreed to develop novel therapeutic antibodies utilizing Xencor's modular suite of XmAb technology platforms. 
  • Xencor's XmAb platforms are precisely engineered antibody Fc domains, which enable the creation of stable new protein structures. Xencor and its pharmaceutical partners are now advancing 20 clinical-stage XmAb-engineered drug candidates to treat various life-threatening and debilitating diseases.
  • UCLA will work to propose potential antibody drug candidates. The collaborators will use a framework with predefined terms to enter sponsored research agreements and potential license agreements for selected candidates.
  • Price Action: XNCR closed 0.3% higher at $48.5 on Wednesday.

