Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AbbVie's Humira Gets FDA Approval For Pediatric Ulcerative Colitis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:
  • The FDA has approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Humira (adalimumab) to treat moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in pediatric patients five years and older.
  • Approved dosing for HUMIRA will be determined based on the child's weight.
  • The approval was based on results from Phase 3 ENVISION I study, which showed that the higher dosage of Humira induced clinical remission in 60% of patients at Week 8 and 45% of patients, who responded at Week 8, were in remission at Week 52.
  • Ulcerative colitis is characterized by inflammation of the large intestine with symptoms ranging from mild to severe bowel urgency and bowel incontinence, weight loss, and fatigue.
  • Price Action: ABBV closed 2.3% higher at $108.69 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

AbbVie's Upadacitinib Shows Clinical Benefit In Second Late-Stage Ulcerative Colitis Study
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: AbbVie, American Tower And More
Evolus Shares Surge After Settling Jeuveau Related Litigation With AbbVie, Medytox
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
FDA Accepts Coherus Biosciences' Adalimumab Biosimilar Application For Review
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ulcerative colitisBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com