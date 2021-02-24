Market Overview

ElectroCore Concludes Enrollment In COVID-19 Study Evaluating Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 9:39am   Comments
  • ElectroCore Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR) and the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia in Spain have completed the enrollment in the SAVIOR-1 study. This study was supported in part by electroCore.
  • The randomized, controlled study evaluates the effect of non-invasive electrical vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) on respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
  • In July last year, gammaCore SapphireTM CV (the nVNS) received emergency use authorization from the FDA to treat patients with known or suspected COVID-19 who are experiencing an exacerbation of asthma-related dyspnea and reduced airflow.
  • Price Action: ECOR increased 10.2% at $2.325 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Covid-19Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

