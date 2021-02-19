Market Overview

Evolus Shares Surge After Settling Jeuveau Related Litigation With AbbVie, Medytox

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 10:42am   Comments
  • Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), and Medytox announced settlement agreements to fully resolve all outstanding litigation, including the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) case regarding the sale of Jeuveau. It is a prescription medicine injected into muscles and used in adults temporarily to improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines).
  • A California court case filed by Medytox against Evolus will be dismissed.
  • Under the terms of the settlement agreements, AbbVie and Medytox will release all claims against Evolus related to the alleged misappropriation of Medytox's trade secrets and grant a license to Evolus to continue to commercialize Jeuveau in the U.S. and Nuceiva.
  • AbbVie and Medytox will receive milestone and royalty payments from Evolus. Besides, Evolus will issue common stock to Medytox.
  • Price Action: EOLS gained sharply by 45.3% at $10.05, while ABBV is down 0.53% at $105.5 in market trading hours on last check Friday. 

