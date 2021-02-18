Market Overview

RedHill Biopharma, Cosmo Pharma In Manufacturing Pact for Movantik, RHB-204

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced agreements with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV to manufacture RedHill's largest selling product in the U.S., Movantik, and RHB-204, currently in a Phase 3 U.S. study as a stand-alone, first-line orally-administered treatment for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease.
  • Movantik is a prescribed oral peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist in the U.S. specifically to treat opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
  • RHB-204 is an investigational proprietary, a fixed-dose oral capsule containing a combination of clarithromycin, rifabutin, and clofazimine.
  • Last month, RedHill entered into a manufacturing agreement with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals to expand its manufacturing capacity for opaganib (Yeliva, ABC294640), currently in a Phase 2a study in advanced cholangiocarcinoma and a Phase 2 study in prostate cancer. Opaganib is also being evaluated as a treatment for COVID-19 pneumonia in a global Phase 2/3 study and has demonstrated positive safety and efficacy signals.
  • Price Action: RDHL stock dropped 4.2% at $10.38 in market trading hours on last check Thursday.

