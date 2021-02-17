Vir Biotech Expands Vaccine Collaboration With GlaxoSmithKline: What You Need to Know

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) shares were advancing Wednesday after the company announced an expansion of its coronavirus vaccine collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK).

What Happened: Vir and GlaxoSmithKline signed an agreement to expand an existing collaboration agreement to include the R&D of new therapies for influenza and other respiratory viruses.

The original agreement signed in April 2020 was focused on research and development of therapies for coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, and monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs.

VIR-7831 and VIR-7832 are being evaluated under this collaboration.

The Expanded Deal Scope, Terms: The expanded agreement vests GlaxoSmithKline with exclusive rights to collaborate with Vir on the development of best-in-class mAbs for the prevention or treatment of influenza.

The agreement will cover Vir's Phase 1 asset VIR-2482, an intramuscularly administered investigational mAb designed as a universal prophylactic for influenza A, as well as next-generation antibodies for the prevention or treatment of influenza during a three-year research period.

GlaxoSmithKline will share costs on the development of all other influenza mAbs.

As part of the new collaboration agreement, the companies will also engage in two additional research programs: an expansion to the current functional genomics collaboration to develop potential pan-coronavirus therapeutics to now include other respiratory virus targets, and development of up to three neutralizing mAbs identified to target non-influenza pathogens during a three-year research period.

Under the expanded collaboration, GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to will make an upfront payment of $225 million and a further equity investment in Vir of $120 million.

If GlaxoSmithKline exercises its option to co-develop VIR-2482, it will pay an option fee of $300 million. The company will also pay Vir up to $200 million based on the successful delivery of pre-defined regulatory milestones.

What's Next: Initial results from the first of the Phase 3 studies of VIR-7831 are expected in the first quarter. Additionally, VIR-7832 has been accepted into the NHS-supported AGILE Phase 1b/2a study, with a planned start in February.

GSK, VIR Price Action: GlaxoSmithKline shares were trading 0.17% higher at $35.71 at last check Wednesday, while Vir shares were up 9.25% at $73.61.

