Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vir Biotech Expands Vaccine Collaboration With GlaxoSmithKline: What You Need to Know
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Vir Biotech Expands Vaccine Collaboration With GlaxoSmithKline: What You Need to Know

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) shares were advancing Wednesday after the company announced an expansion of its coronavirus vaccine collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK).

What Happened: Vir and GlaxoSmithKline signed an agreement to expand an existing collaboration agreement to include the R&D of new therapies for influenza and other respiratory viruses.

The original agreement signed in April 2020 was focused on research and development of therapies for coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, and monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs.

VIR-7831 and VIR-7832 are being evaluated under this collaboration.

The Expanded Deal Scope, Terms: The expanded agreement vests GlaxoSmithKline with exclusive rights to collaborate with Vir on the development of best-in-class mAbs for the prevention or treatment of influenza.

The agreement will cover Vir's Phase 1 asset VIR-2482, an intramuscularly administered investigational mAb designed as a universal prophylactic for influenza A, as well as next-generation antibodies for the prevention or treatment of influenza during a three-year research period.

GlaxoSmithKline will share costs on the development of all other influenza mAbs.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA Decision On G1 Therapeutics, Earnings In The Mix For Light Calendar Week

As part of the new collaboration agreement, the companies will also engage in two additional research programs: an expansion to the current functional genomics collaboration to develop potential pan-coronavirus therapeutics to now include other respiratory virus targets, and development of up to three neutralizing mAbs identified to target non-influenza pathogens during a three-year research period.

Under the expanded collaboration, GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to will make an upfront payment of $225 million and a further equity investment in Vir of $120 million.

If GlaxoSmithKline exercises its option to co-develop VIR-2482, it will pay an option fee of $300 million. The company will also pay Vir up to $200 million based on the successful delivery of pre-defined regulatory milestones.

What's Next: Initial results from the first of the Phase 3 studies of VIR-7831 are expected in the first quarter. Additionally, VIR-7832 has been accepted into the NHS-supported AGILE Phase 1b/2a study, with a planned start in February.

GSK, VIR Price Action: GlaxoSmithKline shares were trading 0.17% higher at $35.71 at last check Wednesday, while Vir shares were up 9.25% at $73.61. 

Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Funding For Gene Therapy Research, Priority Review For Amgen Cancer Drug, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Supply Deal

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK + VIR)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Shortage Of Giant Sterile Liners Threatens Global Vaccines Rollout: FT
Merck In Talks To Possibly Produce COVID-19 Shots: WSJ
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax Poaches GSK Vaccine Exec, KalVista Jumps On Data Readout, Corcept Issues Negative Preannouncement
CureVac Shares Gain After UK Backs Company's Vaccine Development Efforts For COVID-19 Variants
DNA, Genomics Company 23andMe Gets SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com